KILLED by VAXX POISON same day as she updated her profile photo

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SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/520
2. https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/theindependent/name/julie-splattstoesser-obituary?id=8150475
OBITUARY
ALDA - Julie Ann Splattstoesser, 50, of Alda, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate.
The service will be livestreamed via www.facebook.com/peacefuneralservice. Burial of ashes will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Peace Lutheran Church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Julie was born in Milton, Fla., on Feb. 26, 1970, the daughter of Bill and Gloria (Wyssman) Schlachter. She grew up in Grand Island, attending Trinity Lutheran and Northwest High School, completing her education at Grace University. Baptized March of 1970 in the Lutheran faith, Julie was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church. Her faith was very important to her and it showed in her everyday life.
On Dec. 19, 1992, Julie married Kevin Splattstoesser and the couple made their home in Alda. She and Kevin combined their families, giving them five sons. Julie lived for her boys. She was a "presence" at their functions and games and so proud to be their mother.
Julie was a planner and an organizer. She loved to initiate or be a part of events such as Race for Grace, Relay for Life, ALS Walk and Walk for Lymphoma, and was a delegate for Heartland Lutheran High School. She had been employed by St. Francis Hospital for many years and was employed as a Clinical Research Coordinator at CHI Health Cancer Treatment Center at the time of her death. Julie also loved her job with Prairie Creek Winery in Central City.
Julie always went above and beyond, putting everyone before herself. Loving and giving is how those who knew Julie will remember her. She loved crafting and creating for others.
Those who will cherish Julie's memory include her husband, Kevin; sons, Logan (Kelsey) Splattstoesser, Isac (Tara) Splattstoesser, Noah Splattstoesser, Josh (Megan) Splattstoesser and Luke (Sarah) Splattstoesser; three grandchildren, Mason, Reagan and Ramsey; her parents, Bill and Gloria Schlachter; grandfather, Harlan Schlachter; and sisters, Jill (TJ) Jones and Janeece (Jason) Chohon.
Other survivors include nieces, Kambria, Alexa, Isabel, Meghan, Sarah, Aime and Kelly, and nephews, Travis, Troy, Casey and Cody.
She was preceded in death by grandparents, Eldo and Berniece Wyssman and Gloria Schlachter, and fathers-in-law, Harold Splattstoesser and Lou Bolles.
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