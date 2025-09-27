BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Why Freedom Hinges On Natural Law Rights & Why We All Must Protect Them
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
62 followers
98 views • 21 hours ago

Natural Law Rights aren’t dusty philosophy—they’re the backbone of freedom itself. These rights—life, liberty, property, free speech, self-defense—aren’t government handouts; they exist because we’re human. From the Magna Carta to America’s Founding documents, history proves liberty thrives only when rights are seen as pre-existing truths. The Bill of Rights isn’t a “wish list”—it’s a warning sign telling government to keep its hands off. Yet today’s toxic-Left progressives and democratic socialists push a Marxist worldview where the state decides what you can say, own, or do. That’s not progress—it’s a recipe for tyranny. If we forget that rights come from something higher than government, we trade citizenship for servitude. Freedom only survives when we defend Natural Law Rights as non-negotiable.


READ & LISTEN NOW:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/why-freedom-hinges-on-natural-law

Keywords
trumpfree speechnewsdemocratspoliticsconstitutionpodcasttruthusamediamagawokeconstitutional principlesneomarxismdefend the republicgod given rightsfreedom and libertylife liberty propertyphilosophical foundationsnatural law rightsjohn locke influencebill of rights protectionsreject marxist ideology
