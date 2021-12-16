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Peter R. Breggin, MD, Children and Psychiatric Drugs
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158 views • December 16, 2021
Originally posted to YouTube on May 28, 2010, in three parts. Part 1 had 4,351 views and 81 likes. Part 2 had 1,944 views and 34 likes. Part 3 had 1,754 views and 45 likes.
Peter R. Breggin, MD interviewed by Gil Noble on 'Like It Is' regarding the Violence Initiative, early 1990s.
Peter R. Breggin, MD interviewed by Gil Noble on 'Like It Is' regarding the Violence Initiative, early 1990s.
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