Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Stew Peters: Globalist Warmongers Want To Send $400M Worth Of Armored Tanks To Ukraine
34 views
channel image
Mckenna
Published 14 days ago |

The US is spending BIG BUCKS on Ukraine, and China is getting agitated!
David Pyne joins to detail the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as we prepare to send $400 million to their forces!
This and, China and Taiwan tensions increase, leaving America uncertain on its next move.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerzelenskyklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket