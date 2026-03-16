Trump knows he's not winning Iran War, demands NATO's help. Iran opens Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Shah

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Donald Trump Stuns With 'Maybe We Shouldn't Even Be There' Admission About Iran War
Trump Declares Iran Can Attack Oil Ships ‘No Matter How Badly Defeated They Are’ In Attempt at Reassuring Rant
Trump Demands Help From Other Countries to Secure Hormuz
Trump warns NATO of ‘dark future’ if his plea for help with Iran is rejected (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Trump Warns NATO Faces 'Very Bad Future' if Allies Don’t Help in Hormuz — Reports
'No friends but the mountains.' Kurds want Trump's help for Iran ground war
Exiled Iranian crown prince says he’s ready to lead Iran ‘as soon as the Islamic Republic falls’
Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all ships except those from U.S. and Israel
Iran Ready to Defend Itself, Not Asking for Ceasefire, Negotiations - Foreign Minister
Iran to Fight US Until Trump Realizes Conflict With Iran Was Mistake – Top Diplomat
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Mirrored - Emil Cosman
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