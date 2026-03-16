Trump knows he's not winning Iran War, demands NATO's help. Iran opens Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Shah

Donald Trump Stuns With 'Maybe We Shouldn't Even Be There' Admission About Iran War

Trump Declares Iran Can Attack Oil Ships ‘No Matter How Badly Defeated They Are’ In Attempt at Reassuring Rant

Trump Demands Help From Other Countries to Secure Hormuz

Trump warns NATO of ‘dark future’ if his plea for help with Iran is rejected (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Trump Warns NATO Faces 'Very Bad Future' if Allies Don’t Help in Hormuz — Reports

'No friends but the mountains.' Kurds want Trump's help for Iran ground war

Exiled Iranian crown prince says he’s ready to lead Iran ‘as soon as the Islamic Republic falls’

Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to all ships except those from U.S. and Israel

Iran Ready to Defend Itself, Not Asking for Ceasefire, Negotiations - Foreign Minister

Iran to Fight US Until Trump Realizes Conflict With Iran Was Mistake – Top Diplomat

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Mirrored - Emil Cosman

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