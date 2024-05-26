Don't Let Them ERASE This From History

Create New Account
Puretrauma357
Published a day ago

This video is about a famous Georgia trial, the trial of Leo Frank. The details of this trial have been purposefully twisted over time, images of news articles doctored, and any questioning about it silenced.

This video is highly sourced from supreme court documents, archives of original news articles, and statements from the victim's family.

