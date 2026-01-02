© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ephesians 6:11 "Put on the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil."
Join this fight:
Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage
Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com
To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected]