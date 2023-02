“It Destroyed My Life” Moderna Vaxx Victim Loses Her Function Of Her Legs, Now Wheelchair Bound

The "safe and effective" injection is causing unknowing individuals to lose their lives!



Rachel Gierth joins to share how her second shot caused her body to shut down, loosing the ability to work and walk!

The C-19 injection attacked Rachel's body by causing her immune system to turn against her, inducing relapsing Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Now, the vaccine injury is relapsing, causing her shot-induced ailments and disabilities to come back even stronger!

Rachel is not the only one who's life has been destroyed by the vaccine - it's time to stop the shots!

To help Rachel find treatment, donate at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/rachel-gierth-from-arkadelphia-ar?member=23917439&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

