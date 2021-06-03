© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Viral Immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle: Teenagers Should Not Be Injected With Pfizer - It Is a Toxin, Not A Vaccine
Follow
1
Share
Report
161 views • June 03, 2021
Canadian viral immunologist - Byram Bridle - feels that the spike protein in the vaccines is harming more people then is being reported. He also reports in this video that 12 to 18 year old teenagers should NOT be getting the Pfizer vaccine as it is causing heart inflammation and blood clotting in male teens.
Covid is a vascular disease, not a respiratory illness
Related links:
Dr. Byram Bridle
ON Point with Alex Pierson
https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/on-point-with-alex-pierson-593769/episodes/dr-byram-bridle-on-point-with-87426998
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Covid is a vascular disease, not a respiratory illness
Related links:
Dr. Byram Bridle
ON Point with Alex Pierson
https://www.podchaser.com/podcasts/on-point-with-alex-pierson-593769/episodes/dr-byram-bridle-on-point-with-87426998
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.