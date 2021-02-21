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THE FOURTH NWO KINGDOM - A Biblical view! (AKA THE GREAT RESET )
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110 views • February 21, 2021
THE FOURTH NWO KINGDOM - A Biblical view! ,, (AKA THE GREAT RESET )
Most of those here on BNT are following people like David Icke who teaches a New Age enlightenment. I was once in this camp. Those on BNT are AWAKE to this scam-demic and the coming NWO (much more so than most of my "Christian" brothers and sisters - a term I use loosely as only born again believers in Jesus Christ are really followers of Christ!) but people are deceived to think that man can overcome this coming NWO Beast system by their own strenght or by being enlightened like a god or by receiving help from god like aliens!
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@rogersings
Most of those here on BNT are following people like David Icke who teaches a New Age enlightenment. I was once in this camp. Those on BNT are AWAKE to this scam-demic and the coming NWO (much more so than most of my "Christian" brothers and sisters - a term I use loosely as only born again believers in Jesus Christ are really followers of Christ!) but people are deceived to think that man can overcome this coming NWO Beast system by their own strenght or by being enlightened like a god or by receiving help from god like aliens!
CREDITS , https://brandnewtube.com/@rogersings
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