LORRAINE DAY, MD, VIRUSES, GERMS & BACTERIA, OH MY! (PART 1)

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Since 2013, Lorraine Day, M.D, has been poking me in the eye, but in a great way. The first time she came to the show, I learned a lot about healing the body God’s way. Now, both in The Classroom and through the New Truths Series: Bible Studies, she has become my mentor. Dr. Day is back to share her latest discovery about viruses… Are viruses real? Can they really make us sick? I will be taking lots of notes! (We will do two sessions, one live and part 2 will be RAW and UNCENSORED on Bitchute!)
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** Want some FREE GIFTS? Then please subscribe to https://www.lillianmcdermott.com/! Once you subscribe, I will send you my “90 Day Challenge to Self-Love” eBook and each day, The Lillian McDermott Radio Show/Classroom will automatically be sent to your email account… Let’s continue to grow together! **