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Trump Considering Social Credit Score
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138 views • May 18, 2020
The Trump administration is considering a social credit-style program that would partner with Big Tech to determine whether or not an individual can own a gun.
The proposal is part of an initiative to create a Health Advanced Research Projects Agency (HARPA), which would collect data from devices to detect early signs of “neuropsychiatric violence.”
In other words, they would spy on private conversations and closely monitor user behavior to strip Americans of their fundamental rights. This sounds dangerously similar to the social credit system that has been established in China.
By way of review, the Chinese social credit system uses collected data, including personal interactions, family connections, shopping habits, political views, social online presence, dating sites, and general behavior to determine an individual’s score.
This score would be referenced to approve or deny loans, determine access to certain restaurants, nightclubs, golf courses, the right to travel abroad, eligibility for certain jobs, better schools, social security benefits, and even high speed internet.
Will Trump go through with this? It’s unlikely, especially considering the interests of his voters in the 2020 election. But Donald Trump won’t be president forever, and if this was presented to him, it will be presented to the presidents of the future.
The new Democratic party is completely communist in their ideals, and if we see a Democrat in office after Trump, then Obama’s America will be nothing compared to what we will see next.
The assault on your second amendment right to bear arms is becoming more and more aggressive, and if history has anything to teach us, it's that nothing good comes from a government disarming its people.
The leftist push to render the American people defenseless comes straight out of Hitler’s handbook, and don’t be surprised if a complete communistic takeover soon follows.
Articles for Consideration:
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERING SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE SYSTEM TO DETERMINE WHO CAN BUY A GUN
https://www.infowars.com/trump-admini...
Big data meets Big Brother as China moves to rate its citizens
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/chine...
WATCH: BETO O’ROURKE PLEDGES TO TAKE AWAY AR-15S AND AK-47S
https://www.infowars.com/watch-beto-o...
Walmart ends all handgun ammunition sales and asks customers not to carry guns into stores
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/03/busine...
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through http://heavenlycruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
The proposal is part of an initiative to create a Health Advanced Research Projects Agency (HARPA), which would collect data from devices to detect early signs of “neuropsychiatric violence.”
In other words, they would spy on private conversations and closely monitor user behavior to strip Americans of their fundamental rights. This sounds dangerously similar to the social credit system that has been established in China.
By way of review, the Chinese social credit system uses collected data, including personal interactions, family connections, shopping habits, political views, social online presence, dating sites, and general behavior to determine an individual’s score.
This score would be referenced to approve or deny loans, determine access to certain restaurants, nightclubs, golf courses, the right to travel abroad, eligibility for certain jobs, better schools, social security benefits, and even high speed internet.
Will Trump go through with this? It’s unlikely, especially considering the interests of his voters in the 2020 election. But Donald Trump won’t be president forever, and if this was presented to him, it will be presented to the presidents of the future.
The new Democratic party is completely communist in their ideals, and if we see a Democrat in office after Trump, then Obama’s America will be nothing compared to what we will see next.
The assault on your second amendment right to bear arms is becoming more and more aggressive, and if history has anything to teach us, it's that nothing good comes from a government disarming its people.
The leftist push to render the American people defenseless comes straight out of Hitler’s handbook, and don’t be surprised if a complete communistic takeover soon follows.
Articles for Consideration:
TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CONSIDERING SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE SYSTEM TO DETERMINE WHO CAN BUY A GUN
https://www.infowars.com/trump-admini...
Big data meets Big Brother as China moves to rate its citizens
https://www.wired.co.uk/article/chine...
WATCH: BETO O’ROURKE PLEDGES TO TAKE AWAY AR-15S AND AK-47S
https://www.infowars.com/watch-beto-o...
Walmart ends all handgun ammunition sales and asks customers not to carry guns into stores
https://www.cnn.com/2019/09/03/busine...
Interested in a Caribbean Ministry cruise with Zach Drew & Josh Peck?
-Join us for a 7 day Caribbean ministry cruise on Royal Caribbeans ship called ‘Harmony of the seas’ their biggest and newest ship as of last year!
-The Cruise is September 6th-13th 2020
-We will be talking about AI, New Age, and political topics as the election will be right around the corner!
***Sign up through http://heavenlycruises.com or call 209-588-9565 and ask for Pastor Sharon!***
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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