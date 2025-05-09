CTP (20250509 S2EMaySpecial2) Habemus Papam - Guaranteed Coverage You WILL NOT HEAR anywhere else

CTP S2EMaySpecial2 31m 36s before audio editing

CTP (S2EMaySpecial2) Habemus Papam - Guaranteed Coverage You WILL NOT HEAR anywhere else

CTP (S2EMaySpecial2) Habemus Papam - Guaranteed Coverage You WILL NOT HEAR anywhere else

The selection of the first American Pope, Leo XV, raises important questions about the future direction of the Catholic Church and its relationship with traditional biblical teachings versus modern progressive ideals.

• Looking beyond denominational differences to focus on what unites Christians

• The distinction between biblical community (based on free will charity) and worldly communism

• Caution against rushing to judgment about Pope Leo XV's potential policies

• The importance of understanding biblical context rather than selective interpretation

• Addressing mistranslations and misunderstandings in popular biblical teachings

• The difference between pride (positive) and hubris (sinful)

• Understanding Jesus's fulfillment of Jewish prophecy not as replacement but completion

• Concerns about possible continuation of Francis's progressive reforms versus return to tradition

• The need for unity among Christians rather than divisive arguments

