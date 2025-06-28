BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Super Artificial Intelligence and Nanotech Complete Subjugation of Humanity Is Here
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
849 followers
43 views • 2 days ago

 In this interview with military AI/nanotech whistleblower, Ryan Veli, he details the long term plan for a complete and total takeover of the Earth and humanity via Super Artificial Intelligence and Nanotech that has already been implanted into almost everything on Earth via chemtrails, vaccines and the food system. It’s Depression Week here at The Dollar Vigilante and this might be our most depressing video yet. There is hope though and it takes you waking up, getting spiritually connected and being incredibly smart to avoid the digital prison being constructed all around and even inside of us.


Ryan Veli’s website: https://ryanveli.com

TZLA Plasma Club: https://tzla.club

Anarchapulco: https://anarchapulco.com

Liberpulco (Sept 4-6, 2025): https://anarchapulco.com/event/liberpulco-2025

The Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.com

Keywords
nanotechmetaverseryan veli
