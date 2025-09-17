BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
9-11 ₪ THE ISRAELI CONNECTION 🔯 AMDOCS SPY SCANDAL 4 [ORIGINALLY 12] PART SERIES [FOX NEWS 2001]
"CALEA turned our wiretapping system into a (((megaphone)))" - VfB


https://ia904606.us.archive.org/8/items/911-dancing-israelis-information-pack/The%20Dancing%20Israelis%20-%20FBI%20Docs%20Shed%20Light%20on%20Apparent%20Mossad%20Foreknowledge%20of%20911%20Attacks%20--%20Whitney%20Webb_text.pdf


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/September_11_attacks_advance-knowledge_conspiracy_theories


https://archive.org/details/CensoredIsraeliSoftwareSpyingOnUSAmDocsComverseInfosysCarlCameronDec2001


https://www.wrmea.org/2002-january-february/did-israel-have-advance-warning-of-9-11-attacks.html


https://www.quora.com/Carl-Cameron-did-the-ONLY-investigation-on-9-11-period-He-with-Bret-Hume-did-a-4-part-series-on-Israel-s-ties-to-9-11-They-re-endless-209-Israelis-were-arrested-in-the-months-surrounding-the-attack-Why-were-they-all


https://www.reddit.com/r/reddit.com/comments/27awz/actual_carl_cameron_fox_news_report_linking_large/


https://www.jta.org/archive/jews-worry-that-baseless-report-on-911-could-be-a-blow-to-israel


https://www.camera.org/article/ap-israeli-spying-story-an-urban-myth-according-to-justice-department/


https://www.facebook.com/TuckerCarlsonNetwork/videos/fox-scrubbed-this-911-series-off-the-internet/1684000185640827/


🇮🇱 EVERY ISRAELI connection to Charlie Kirk’s ASSASSINATION (so far):


> He was groomed by Israel as teenager

> He was Israel’s top non-Jewish loyalist

> He starts *mildly* criticizing Israel

> He said Epstein was Mossad

> He said no Iran war on behalf of Israel

> He lobbied Trump against Iran War

> Trump ‘barked’ back at him over Iran

> He said Israel had full control of Trump

> He referred to Netanyahu as a bully

> He feared ‘Israel would kill him’

> Harrison Smith posts about Kirk’s fear

> Netanyahu requests Charlie visit Israel

> Netanyahu offers TPUSA huge funding

> He refused Netanyahu’s funding offer

> He became “disgusted” with Netanyahu

> He let anti-Zionists speak at his events

> Zionist media starts attacking him

> Zionist donors threaten to defund TPUSA

> Zionist donors demand Kirk ban Tucker

> Donors cut him off & launch attacks

> Loomer says Kirk backstabbed Trump

> Zio FBI Director fires chief of Utah FBI

> He has ‘anti-Israel’ interview w/ Shapiro

> Shapiro attacks Kirk on Mark Levin

> He has ‘combative’ meeting w/ Israeli Rabbi

> Before 9/10, unusual people visited 'shooter'

> The visitors had out of state license plates

> The visitors 'did not give off a good vibe'

> Charlie shot in jugular from 200yd away

> Unidentified man runs in crowd with pistol

> Police arrest patsy claiming to be shooter

> Patsy yells “shoot me!” during arrest

> 9/11 propaganda video surfaces of patsy

> Actual shooter flees without a trace

> Netanyahu tweets within minutes

> Israeli media 1st to confirm Charlie’s death

> Private jet takes off 12 minutes away

> Private jet disables location monitoring

> Jet is owned by Chabad Lubavitch donor

> Netanyahu posts about Charlie’s Israel trip

> FBI says foreign intel assisting investigation

> FBI claims they have photos of shooter

> FBI claims shooter wore tactical gear

> Assembled gun found in ‘wooded area’

> No photos exist of shooter with the gun

> No photos exist of shooter in tactical gear

> Zionists go on social media blitz about Kirk

> Netanyahu goes on media blitz about Kirk

> Netanyahu says Islamist behind shooting

> Netanyahu says Israel didn’t kill Kirk

> Netanyahu reads Kirk’s ‘pro-Israel letter’

> Candace says the letter was faked

> Candace calls on Netanyahu to publish letter

> Tucker says Charlie was at war with Israel

> Cernovich says Kirk was at war with donors

> Grayzone drops article with Trump insider

> Insider confirms Kirk’s war with Israel

> Insider confirms Trump fearful of Israel

> Insider confirms Mossad spying on Trump

> Trump insiders don’t buy official FBI story

> Trump insiders say ‘outside forces’ killed Kirk


But I’m sure it was just some random liberal kid…


https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1967191592999026952

fox newsseptember 11brit humeamdocscaleacarl cameronisraeli wiretapping spy scandal
