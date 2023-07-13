Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FDA Lied About Flu Shots Being Proven Safe for Pregnant Women, FOIA Request Shows (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1884 Subscribers
88 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored from Bitchute channel PIRATEPETE at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/brxB3Lf1Peoi/

mirrored from the Highwire

Keywords
vaccinesgardasilgerm theoryimmunityterrain theoryfluhpvdnadamagemandatesshotantibodiesdr suzanne humphries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket