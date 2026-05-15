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They STOLE God's Medicine, Patented It & Sold It Back to You w/ Andrew Swedger
Man in America
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The supply chain is breaking. The shelves haven't emptied yet, but master herbalist and 20-year logistics veteran Andrew Swedger says the window to prepare is closing fast. In this episode, Andrew joins me to connect two things most people never think about together: the collapse of global supply chains and the ancient herbal knowledge that could keep your family alive when the pharmacy shelves go bare. This is practical, actionable, and urgent. Visit ourfathersherbs.com/MIA and use code MANINAMERICA10 for 10% off Andrew's full line of organic herbal tinctures, teas, and formulas. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy