COVID-19 Vaccines & The Nuremberg Code

18JAN22

This video is a response to many of the strange and misleading posts that have appeared on the internet at large concerning the Nuremberg Code and its relation to COVID-19 vaccines.

TImestamps:



00:00 Introduction

01:05 What is the Nuremberg Code?

02:20 Problematic Posts

03:30 Consent

04:10 Still collecting data?

06:10 Nuremberg Code & The Law

Nuremberg Code: https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2...



UNESCO: https://en.unesco.org/themes/ethics-s...

Declaration of Helsinki: https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma...

Social Links:



