Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
COVID-19 Vaccines & The Nuremberg Code
113 views
channel image
Delacabra
Published 15 days ago |

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE N U R E M B E R G VIDEOS


https://youtu.be/JH5s7WvO4aU


18JAN22

This video is a response to many of the strange and misleading posts that have appeared on the internet at large concerning the Nuremberg Code and its relation to COVID-19 vaccines.

TImestamps:

00:00 Introduction

01:05 What is the Nuremberg Code?

02:20 Problematic Posts

03:30 Consent

04:10 Still collecting data?

06:10 Nuremberg Code & The Law

Nuremberg Code: https://media.tghn.org/medialibrary/2...

UNESCO: https://en.unesco.org/themes/ethics-s...

Declaration of Helsinki: https://www.wma.net/policies-post/wma...

Want to find out more about the medical school process?

Head over to www.ollieburton.com!

If you like my content and want to help me make more, you can buy me a coffee at https://ko-fi.com/ollieburton

Social Links:

Facebook ► http://www.facebook.com/ollieburton

Twitter ► @ollieburtonmed

Instagram ► https://www.instagram.com/ollieburton...

VIDEOS:

Getting SHOCKED in the labs! (for SCIENCE) ► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6wCK...

My First Week At Med School! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBbBX...

UKCAT / INTERVIEWS:

5 Top QR Tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNE6L...

4 Great VR Tips: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qwtpq...

Abstract Reasoning For Beginners: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=isKQ4...

Keywords
researchnurembergtrialsww2world war 2ethicsjudgestrialclinical trialsplacebosnuremberg codebioethicsnuremberg trialdeclaration of helsinkiimtinternational criminal lawfair trialvictors justicehuman subjects research

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket