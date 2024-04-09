⚠️CRISIS ALERT⚠️









Both child and mother have been taken to a safe place after a thief stole the mother's phone at the Greyhound.





Mother and son are from Honduras and had to be rescheduled for their bus trip tomorrow. Greyhound covered the ticket... praise God.





Spokane Police are searching for the thief. Leaving these two vulnerable souls at Greyhound until tomorrow wasn't an option... Enter #WSCC, a newly formed Coalition for Children.





We booked them in a safe and nice Hotel, where the Management is working on an early check-in for them.





Thank you "Jay P" for sending $250 to our CashAp yesterday ... God knew it would be needed for this mother and her son. We had exactly the amount needed to check them in.





We are in need of food and a new phone if hers is not recovered by the Police before she leaves tomorrow.





We have exactly $9 left in our Media Account so if you are to help us please do so. We would like to take our homeless Marine and these two other precious souls out to eat, as well as bless this child under our Watch.





We will provide updates on this developing situation. There are still several tasks we need to accomplish today.





It is great to serve our Almighty God.





