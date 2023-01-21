Quo Vadis





Jan 21, 2023

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Valentina Papagna on Pope Benedict XVI in Heaven.





Valentina is a Roman Catholic in good standing, who has the full support of her Spiritual director and parish priest, Franciscan Father Valerian.





She wishes to share her experiences and messages only to help people come closer to God and to grow in holiness as Jesus and Mary desire.





The following come from Valentina:





Today during the Holy Mass, Lord Jesus said, “Pope Benedict was beautifully welcomed among his other Popes. He rejoices with them. ”





“He is overwhelmed with the beauty of Heaven and the peace and joy there.





It is all so new to him, this beauty he experiences in Heaven. He is really joyful. ”





He is really in Heaven. Thank you, Lord Jesus.





Our Lord showed me in a vision, Pope Benedict being beautifully welcomed into Heaven.





I saw him looking with amazement at the warmness of the welcome he received from the saints around him.





He met Pope John Paul II and many of the previous Popes.





There was a large group of them.





He looked so young and dressed as a Pope, in a white cassock with a deep red and gold embroidered cape.





Our Lord said, “He wrote a lot of good things about the Catholic Faith in his books.





You should read them. They are good. ”





We recall the last words of Pope Benedict as he passed to the House of the Father:





“Benedict XVI, ” his secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, recounts emotionally, “with just a whisper of a voice, but in a clearly distinguishable manner, said in Italian: ‘Lord, I love you! ’





These were his last comprehensible words, because afterwards he was no longer able to express himself. ”





“Lord, I love you! ”, are words that are like a synthesis of the life of Joseph Ratzinger, who for years now had been preparing for his final, face-to-face encounter with his creator.





Thank you for supporting my channel.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJlUfAJA8HM



