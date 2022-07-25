Difficulties Mounting Worldwide Due To Globalists-Get Prepped While You Can

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Lots of end times craziness. Expect the difficulties to continue to mount. God is our Hope, our Savior and our King. This video took 3 HOURS to get reviewed and approved and posted when several others posted today got thru the process in an hour or less. WHAT IS UP WITH THAT?