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Rescued Koala Melts Firefighters' Hearts After Emerging from Australian Bushfire
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13 views • January 15, 2020
Rescued Koala Melts Firefighters' Hearts After Emerging from Australian Bushfire
New South Wales Fire and Rescue team give water to a koala as they rescue it from fire. Then, rescued koalas have been receiving treatment at Adelaide Koala & Wildlife Hospital
New South Wales Fire and Rescue team give water to a koala as they rescue it from fire. Then, rescued koalas have been receiving treatment at Adelaide Koala & Wildlife Hospital
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