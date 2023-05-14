"EL PASO HAS FALLEN" - Victor Avila (ret) ICE Agent tells Tom Trento. America Invaded.

Retired ICE Agt Victor Avila from El Paso describes the invasion to his home town from the southern border. The invasion that is not just Mexican's, it's OTM's from everywhere and NOT coming through regulated ports of entry!
Victor Avila is running for Congress. TX needs him to be their Congressman - https://www.victoravilaforcongress.com/
Please donate to Defend The Border here: https://defendtheborder.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
We need you to share our work with friends and family! This is a movement that we MUST win! There is an invasion on our southern borders!
JOIN US here: https://defendtheborder.org/contact/
Email us: [email protected]
Find more about us here:
Website: https://defendtheborder.org/
SPECIAL NOTE - VICTOR AVILA WILL BE WITH US ON OUR JEXIT/THE UNITED WEST BORDER SECURITY MISSION IN JUNE 2023 CHECK OUT JEXIT USA - https://www.jexitusa.org/
CHECK OUT OUR TOUR WEBSITE - https://israeljexit2023.heritagestudyprograms.com/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@defendtheborder
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/defendtheborder/
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/defendtheborder/
#DefendTheBorder #SaveLives #BuildTheWall #SaveAmerica #CloseTheBorder #TheUnitedWest #BidenBorderCrisis #EveryStateABorderState #TomHoman #TomTrento #ChrisBurgard #VictorAvila #BorderHasFallen #SaraACarter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.