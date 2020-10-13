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Former Australian senator calls out Klaus Schwab
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87 views • October 13, 2020
Waking the Future, October 13, 2020
Former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi calls out Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum's great reset! The former Senator in an interview with Sky news Australia questioned the scamdemic and the panic surrounding it and connected it to a bigger agenda at play!
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/10/12/australian-media-calling-out-davos-great-reset-agenda/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/klaus-schwab-nature-jobs-great-reset-podcast/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRUEIKtX1KBcgAOVc9DUSA/
Former Australian Senator Cory Bernardi calls out Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum's great reset! The former Senator in an interview with Sky news Australia questioned the scamdemic and the panic surrounding it and connected it to a bigger agenda at play!
https://21stcenturywire.com/2020/10/12/australian-media-calling-out-davos-great-reset-agenda/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/07/klaus-schwab-nature-jobs-great-reset-podcast/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLRUEIKtX1KBcgAOVc9DUSA/
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