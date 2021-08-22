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Chris Harrigan - Update on Tip Toe to Tyranny Documentary PLUS Actions To Take
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98 views • August 22, 2021
Chris Harrigan is being heavily censored over his upcoming TipToe To Tyranny documentary, but he continues to persevere. Chris gives VCC an update on the film, including ways to support him and his important work. PLUS a rich discussion ensues on ways we can all take action.
Find Chris at: https://tiptoemovie.com/
Support Chris’ work: https://gogetfunding.com/tiptoe-to-tyranny-documentary-film/
Watch TipToe To Tyranny Trailer: https://rumble.com/vgxjm7-tip-toe-to-tyranny.html
Watch Chris's award-nominated documentary Healing Cancer with Cannabis: The Rick Simpson Story. Funds raised will help fund the production of TipToe To Tyranny: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/ricksimpson
This film showcases the story of a man from Nova Scotia, Canada about his discovery of the healing power of cannabis oil that rocked the world, and his fight against the corrupt justice and medical system to get the information out to the world.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Find Chris at: https://tiptoemovie.com/
Support Chris’ work: https://gogetfunding.com/tiptoe-to-tyranny-documentary-film/
Watch TipToe To Tyranny Trailer: https://rumble.com/vgxjm7-tip-toe-to-tyranny.html
Watch Chris's award-nominated documentary Healing Cancer with Cannabis: The Rick Simpson Story. Funds raised will help fund the production of TipToe To Tyranny: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/ricksimpson
This film showcases the story of a man from Nova Scotia, Canada about his discovery of the healing power of cannabis oil that rocked the world, and his fight against the corrupt justice and medical system to get the information out to the world.
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Check out VCC's NEW 'No Student Mandates' resource page: https://bit.ly/NoStudentMandates
Please share our NEW Vaccine Regret link with your loved ones/colleagues/health care providers - everyone! https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/uncategorized/vaccine-regret/
Download and Share Material from Vaccine Choice Canada
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
To Support our Educational and Outreach Work, please join Vaccine Choice Canada today:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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