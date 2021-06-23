The Mark And The Number Of His Name The Whole Truth -= Walter Veith

I am uploading this video, because I have been hearing many souls say that the JAB is the mark of the beast. Sadly this is incorrect, they have been misled. Although, the jab is a tool used among other things, as a means towards the mark of the beast. These tools are conditioning the peoples into accepting the said mark of the beast. You see, the elitists whole objective for a long time is not only to depopulate, but to dumb the masses down, to install enough fear, that once all this has all been successfully accomplished the masses are primed and ready to do the elites bidding. Christian people ought try the spirits, or check out what is being said, that it matches with what is in the Bible, do not just accept what any pastor, minister, evangelist etc, is speaking whole truth without checking for yourselves. Take notes, references, write things down, pause the video, then go check for yourselves. I hope you will make the time to watch this video, Walter explains as simply as he can what the mark of the beast is, and the number of his name.