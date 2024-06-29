BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Coming of Age at 33 years old, A Hobbit Birthday Costume Party
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1444 followers
68 views • 10 months ago

Display of costumes for friends 33rd Birthday. 

The eldest of these, and Bilbo’s favourite, was young Frodo Baggins. When Bilbo was ninety-nine he adopted Frodo as his heir, and brought him to live at Bag End; and the hopes of the Sackville-Bagginses were finally dashed. Bilbo and Frodo happened to have the same birthday, September 22nd. ‘You had better come and live here, Frodo my lad,’ said Bilbo one day; ‘and then we can celebrate our birthday-parties comfortably together.’ At that time Frodo was still in his tweens, as the hobbits called the irresponsible twenties between childhood and coming of age at thirty-three. Twelve more years passed. Each year the Bagginses had given very lively combined birthday-parties at Bag End; but now it was understood that something quite exceptional was being planned for that autumn. Bilbo was going to be eleventy-one , 111, a rather curious number, and a very respectable age for a hobbit (the Old Took himself had only reached 130); and Frodo was going to be thirty-three , 33, an important number: the date of his ‘coming of age’.

Keywords
coming of agefrodobilbohobbit 33rd birthdaymyhobbitbirthdaysackville-bagginses33rd birthdayseptember 22ndcostume party
