Step by Step Islamic Prayer Demonstration in English
The People Of The Qur'an
The People Of The Qur'an
14 views • 12 hours ago

:::: NOTE!!!:::, there is nothing mentionned in the Qur'an about the Anti-christ, third temple, red heifer or whatever, for me these are fabrications of the unseen devils that they want the people to push,

 https://www.iqbalnasim.com/what-to-sa.... It provides the meaning and brief explanation of the entire Salat, from what to say right before the prayer to what you should say right after the prayer.

00:00 The purpose of this demonstration

01:50 A couple of things to note

03:17 Demonstration begins - first unit (rak'ah) of prayer

08:27 Second unit (rak'ah) of prayer

12:43 Sitting and the Tashahhud

16:19 What to Say in Salat PDF guide


Keywords
islamic prayerstep by step islamic prayer demonstration in englishprayer demonstration
Chapters

