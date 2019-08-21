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Shungite Orgonite Protection (Charge Plates) Research Series Part 3
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Uncensored Health News
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24 views • August 21, 2019
Learn more: https://fringeenergy.com/orgonite/
FREE Orgonite Guide: http://eepurl.com/ga8LBL

In the 1930’s during a series of experiments, the late Dr. Wilhelm Reich discovered that living samples placed within containers made from alternating layers of steel and non-conductive organic material were able to harness healthy ‘cosmic energy’ from the environment. He called this energy ‘orgone’.

These orgone accumulators and had the ability to:
– Preserve blood samples for longer periods of time
– Sprout healthier plant seedlings
– Provided pain relief for his patients who sat inside them.

Fast-forward to today, where instead of using sheets of steel and plastic we use a composite made from a blend of; iron oxide, steel, brass, shungite and crystal powders encased in epoxy resin. The end result is a harmonizer that is able to transform the harmful wireless fields from; cell towers, smart meters, smartphones, internet router and your television, into more beneficial energy for you and your plants and pets.

http://bit.ly/ChargePlate - Orgone Charge Plate - Our Bronze Orgone Charge Plates are handmade passive ionizers that help to clean the home and office environment, and preserve food and drinks. Each charge plate is handmade using a blend of quartz, Shungite, brass and iron oxide powders, encased in an epoxy resin. Our Orgone Charge Plates can be used in the freezer to structure ice and food, giving it more energy. When used in the refrigerator, Orgone preserves food longer.
Orgone Charge Plates emit a field of negative ions that neutralize electromagnetic fields, offering protection from technologies such as 5G and other high frequency radiation.

http://bit.ly/ShungitePlate - Shungite Orgonite Charge Plate - Our Special Edition Shungite Orgonite Charge Plates are handmade passive ionizers that help to clean the environment around your home and preserve your food and drinks. Shungite is a rare stone that can only be found in Karelia, Russia. This mineral has some incredible scientific properties that can be used to improve your health and environment.

http://bit.ly/3ChargePlates - Set of 3 Charge Plates - Preserve fruits, vegetables, and drinks inside/outside the fridge/freezer, thus extending the shelf-life and saving money * Enhances energy fields and reduces the negative effects of EMF on the body * Feel less stressed and restless * Can be sat on or used under a pillow to help reduce EMF-induced insomnia

http://bit.ly/SleepingPod - Orgone Sleeping Pod - I suffered from insomnia for years until I found this solution. Our sleeping pod is an orgonite composite that is a tool used to create a shield around your body to stop all forms of electronic pollution that is keeping you awake.

http://bit.ly/4shungitepyramids - The particular shape/angles of a pyramid create an amplified receiver, or resonator, of energies such as electro-magnetic fields (EMFs), electrical discharges, gravitational waves, etc. These energies interact inside the pyramid and, through molecular and atomic activities, and magnetic fields, create an electron spin which absorbs the energies through resonance.

http://bit.ly/2GardenPucks - Orgone Garden Pucks - Electronic pollution in the environment caused by things such as cell towers, wifi, and other wireless radiation doesn’t just affect human beings and animals, but also all plant life. High frequency fields can stunt growth, cause cell damage or kill seedlings. Having orgonite in your flower pots and the garden transforms provides a shield of protection, allowing your plant to grow healthier and stronger.

ABOUT OUR SHUNGITE ORGONITE PHONE SHIELDS FOR EMF PROTECTION
https://fringeenergy.com/product/sing...

Cell phone radiation is a real concern and people are becoming aware of its harmful effects on human health and well-being.

This is how cell phones work:

Data travels from towers that are mounted on buildings from your provider to your phone. The problem is, when these data signals come to your phone they also go through your body. Studies have shown and people have complained from illnesses, sleepless nights, mood swings and stress all coming from the harmful effects of EMF, which are all coming from your cell phone.

How to protect yourself from cell phone radiation:

There is something you can do right now to protect yourself. Introducing our new shungite orgonite phone shields for EMF protection. These shields absorb and transform harmful EMF radiation energy into energy that is more compatible with the body.

See all orgonite: https://fringeenergy.com/orgonite/

#orgoneenergy
#orgonite
#emfprotection
Keywords
emf dangersstructured waterorgoniteorgone energywilhelm reich5g emf protectionfood preservationscientific discovery5g protectionorgonite experimentsorgonite makingorgonite benefitsscientific discovery that changed the worldwilhelm reich and the orgone energywilhelm reich therapyorgone energy accumulatoremf radiation dangersemf dangers health5g protection devicesorgone energy frequencyorgone energy explainedcharge plates
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