World of the Damned - Book of Secrets Series - Episode 1 - Available in 16 Languages

What is World of the Damned Series?

The World of the Damned Series is designed with multimedia learning; encompassing the integration of different media formats, with replicable experiments* for a more engaging and comprehensive learning experience.

What is the Purpose of this Format?

This methodology conforms to ancient methods of teaching, and reinforced by Benjamin Franklin’s quote:

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.

What is World of the Damned?

The reason for the presentation of the World of the Damned is derived from the message presented by practitioners of religious faith that all have sinned, and thus are condemned.

World of the Damned – Episode 1 – Instruction

This episode is divided into 3 episodes with the prequel movie of World of the Damned that presents the preadamite observation of the destruction of Mars and the flood, its destruction caused by the seas crossing the continents on Earth.

The Present

The year 2025 is 6 years (plus or minus 1), before the return of the Destroyer (catalog C2014 Bernadinelli. Bernstein).

The solar, celestial and planetary effects of earth from the Destroyer’s influence on our solar system, will be evident before the end.









