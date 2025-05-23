BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
World of the Damned - Book of Secrets Series - Episode 1 - Available in 16 Languages
The Mysteries & Secrets
The Mysteries & Secrets
25 views • 1 day ago

 

What is World of the Damned Series?

The World of the Damned Series is designed with multimedia learning; encompassing the integration of different media formats, with replicable experiments* for a more engaging and comprehensive learning experience.

What is the Purpose of this Format?

This methodology conforms to ancient methods of teaching, and reinforced by Benjamin Franklin’s quote:

Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Ivolve me and I learn.

What is World of the Damned?

The reason for the presentation of the World of the Damned is derived from the message presented by practitioners of religious faith that all have sinned, and thus are condemned.

World of the Damned – Episode 1 – Instruction

This episode is divided into 3 episodes with the prequel movie of World of the Damned that presents the preadamite observation of the destruction of Mars and the flood, its destruction caused by the seas crossing the continents on Earth.

SUBSCRIBERS will benefit from each episode that will answer questions with photographic evidence (where applicable) that anyone can produce; with our exclusive BioMarx + Creature Capture 2 in 1 application for iOS multicamera iPhones.

The Present

The year 2025 is 6 years (plus or minus 1), before the return of the Destroyer (catalog C2014 Bernadinelli. Bernstein).

The solar, celestial and planetary effects of earth from the Destroyer’s influence on our solar system, will be evident before the end.




