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MIKOVITS: I DIDNT SAY PINE NEEDLES, I SAID IT JUST FOR FUN - SOMEONE JUXTAPOSED PINE NEEDLES
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746 views • October 13, 2021
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WIKIPEDIA - Suramin is a medication used to treat African sleeping sickness and river blindness.[1][2] It is the treatment of choice for sleeping sickness without central nervous system involvement.[3] It is given by injection into a vein.
History
Suramin was first made by the chemists Oskar Dressel, Richard Kothe and Bernhard Heymann at Bayer AG laboratories in Elberfeld, after research on a series of urea-like compounds. The drug is still sold by Bayer under the brand name Germanin. The chemical structure of suramin was kept secret by Bayer for commercial and strategic reasons, however, it was elucidated and published in 1924 by Ernest Fourneau and his team of the Pasteur Institute.
WIKIPEDIA - Suramin is a medication used to treat African sleeping sickness and river blindness.[1][2] It is the treatment of choice for sleeping sickness without central nervous system involvement.[3] It is given by injection into a vein.
History
Suramin was first made by the chemists Oskar Dressel, Richard Kothe and Bernhard Heymann at Bayer AG laboratories in Elberfeld, after research on a series of urea-like compounds. The drug is still sold by Bayer under the brand name Germanin. The chemical structure of suramin was kept secret by Bayer for commercial and strategic reasons, however, it was elucidated and published in 1924 by Ernest Fourneau and his team of the Pasteur Institute.
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