The area of the Levee Dam break in Orsk, Russia - caused by Extra & Early Mountain Thaw

The area of the Levee Dam break in Orsk, Russia
3 DEAD, 1000S OF HOUSES FLOODED AFTER DAM BURST IN RUSSIA - heartbreaking footage above.
More than 4,000 people evacuated in Kazakhstan-bordering West Central Russian region of Orenburg region after levee collapsed in mountain city of Orsk.
Russian emergency crews working tirelessly to save civilians and prevent large-scale flooding across the region.
