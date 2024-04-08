The area of the Levee Dam break in Orsk, Russia - caused by Extra & Early Mountain Thaw

The area of the Levee Dam break in Orsk, Russia

3 DEAD, 1000S OF HOUSES FLOODED AFTER DAM BURST IN RUSSIA - heartbreaking footage above.

More than 4,000 people evacuated in Kazakhstan-bordering West Central Russian region of Orenburg region after levee collapsed in mountain city of Orsk.

Russian emergency crews working tirelessly to save civilians and prevent large-scale flooding across the region.



