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Kamala explains photocopies, Texas Dems take an unpaid vacation: A Rob Carson breakdown
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32 views • July 18, 2021
Newsmax's Rob Carson breaks down WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki's latest back-and-forth with the press, VP Harris' apparent explanation of photocopies, Texas Democrats' trip to Washington, and more. - via Rob Carson's What in the World?, Saturdays at 9PM ET on Newsmax
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