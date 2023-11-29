Create New Account
The 10th Amendment They Want You To Ignore
Tenth Amendment Center
Politicians love that the people know little to nothing about “the foundation of the Constitution” - and how to keep the government in check, whether the government people like it, or not.


Path to Liberty: November 29, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionhistorylibertarianfoundersfederalism10th amendmenttenth amendmentdecentralize

