© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Climate Engineering: Geoengineering Watch Conducts Our First High Altitude Testing
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
110 views • November 20, 2020
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-our-first-ever-high-altitude-atmospheric-testing/
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
After substantial difficulty and expense, Geoengineering Watch has utilized two types of aircraft to complete multiple atmospheric particulate sampling flights up to and exceeding 40,000 feet. One of the aircraft we conducted our testing missions in is also used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for their atmospheric testing operations. The Geoengineering Watch team carried out multiple sample gathering flights in the high altitude haze layer being emitted by large jet carriers.
The lingering, spreading and sun blocking jet aircraft trails are not just condensation as we have been told by government sources. The dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, is ongoing. These global climate engineering operations are causing unquantifiable damage to the planet's life support systems and human health.
This twelve minute video is an insight segment from the under production ground breaking climate engineering exposé documentary titled “The Dimming”.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatch
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatchOrg
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineering.watch.photo.gallery/
#DaneWigington #GeoengineeringWatch #Geoengineering
Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video.
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-our-first-ever-high-altitude-atmospheric-testing/
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
After substantial difficulty and expense, Geoengineering Watch has utilized two types of aircraft to complete multiple atmospheric particulate sampling flights up to and exceeding 40,000 feet. One of the aircraft we conducted our testing missions in is also used by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for their atmospheric testing operations. The Geoengineering Watch team carried out multiple sample gathering flights in the high altitude haze layer being emitted by large jet carriers.
The lingering, spreading and sun blocking jet aircraft trails are not just condensation as we have been told by government sources. The dimming of direct sunlight by aircraft dispersed particles, a form of global warming mitigation known as “Solar Radiation Management”, is ongoing. These global climate engineering operations are causing unquantifiable damage to the planet's life support systems and human health.
This twelve minute video is an insight segment from the under production ground breaking climate engineering exposé documentary titled “The Dimming”.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard.
Dane Wigington
To support GeoengineeringWatch.org: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/support/
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/newsletter/
For those that have not yet seen our recent post on “The Dimming”, it is a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This documentary film will provide answers and proof of the ongoing climate engineering / weather warfare operations. This is a 4+ minute trailer on the upcoming film. https://youtu.be/nT8OR1im-FA
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://youtu.be/kyxmrwbTKoM
To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLwfFtDFZDpwvtAJ2yrKO3idEKDP3miLq9
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-fact-and-photo-summary/
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigington.geoengineeringwatch.org
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatch
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoengineeringWatchOrg
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
To view the locations and photo credits of the images shown, click here: https://www.facebook.com/geoengineering.watch.photo.gallery/
#DaneWigington #GeoengineeringWatch #Geoengineering
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.