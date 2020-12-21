Joe Biden's niece Caroline, gets 20 days in rehab instead of 'six months in jail', plea deal, DUI

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Joe Biden's niece Caroline Biden has escaped a prison sentence for DUI after a court in Pennsylvania accepted her guilty plea.



Biden, 33, was sentenced to between 20 days and six months of 'confinement' following the December 3 hearing.



However, a deal she cut with the Montgomery County district attorney means that she will avoid jail, and instead serve 20 days of rehab followed by five months of probation.



The New York Post reported in July that at least eight other incidents involving members of the Biden family had seen the family avoid jail term.



'She will be on probation,' said Kate Delano, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County DA.



'Should she then violate or break the law at any time, then she will be on the hook for the rest of the sentence.'



Her car contained pill bottles for the muscle relaxant and pain treatment carisoprodol, and lorazepam, which is commonly used to relieve anxiety. Both of them are controlled substances.



A blood test later confirmed those and other drugs were in her system at the time of the crash.



Biden's arraignment was held on November 4 - one day after the presidential election.



A court spokesperson insisted the date was auto-generated and its post-election timing coincidental.



Mike Gottlieb, a Norristown, Pennsylvania, attorney with experience in DUI cases, told The New York Post the ruling was fair for a first offense.



'It is not an unusual sentence to get credit for the time in the rehab. So truthfully, I don't think she was treated any differently than any of my clients would have been,' he told The Post.



It is not Biden's first run-in with the law.



The wreath laying Wednesday morning is the first time Trump has been seen since Sunday as he has not held any public events or had anything on his official presidential schedule the past few days as he continues to claim he won the presidential election despite projections showing Joe Biden as the victor.



Since then Trump has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and has not conceded to Biden.



He did, however, emerged from the White House Saturday and Sunday for two separate rounds of golf at his club in Sterling, Virginia.



Biden, on the other hand, has been holding public events daily and has made several public statements since Saturday, when major media outlets projected him the winner of the presidential election.



In New York she was charged with spending more than $110,000 on a stolen credit card, and accused of assaulting an NYPD officer.



She admitted in court in 2017 to using an unidentified victim's credit card at C.O. Bigelow Apothecary in the West Village of Manhattan between April 2015 and June 2016.



In June 2017 she agreed to pay it off, and to do community service.



Biden was also arrested in 2013 during a scuffle with her roommate, for attacking an officer who responded to their apartment.



The officer was unharmed and Biden again avoided jail.