How the US Govt. Is Using Digital MK ULTRA Against Us -- Fmr. State Dept. Official
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 17 hours ago |

(June 8, 2023) Seth Holehouse interviews Mike Benz, Executive Director of the Foundation for Freedom Online, and a former State Department official. Mike explains how and why the US Government is waging an unconstitutional digital counter insurgency campaign against the American people.


Foundation for Freedom Online: https://foundationforfreedomonline.com/


Man in America: https://maninamerica.com/


Man in America on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2svw9c-how-the-us-gov.-is-using-digital-mk-ultra-against-us-fmr.-state-dept.-offic.html

censorshipcurrent eventsamericabig techciagooglegovernmentmk ultrahomeland securitydarpaintelligencetechnocracydodpsychologyoperation mockingbirdpsychological warfareseth holehousemike benzproject owl

