In Rubezhnoe, a contract soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who had joined AFU in exchange for an amnesty for drug-related crimes, surrendered



Anton Moroz, a resident of Kramatorsk, was arrested for possession of marijuana in 2015. Instead of initiating a criminal case and a prison term, he was offered to sign a contract, join the army and go to the front. He agreed.



In April 2022, during the liberation of Rubezhnoe, Moroz hid in one of the basements. When the fighters of the People's Militia of the LPR offered him to surrender, he capitulated and left with his hands up.



It turned out that the fighter who surrendered was an experienced drug addict. After signing the contract with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he continued to use not only weed, but also switched to harder drugs.



According to him, this had no effect on his service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He said that many Ukrainian contractors use various types of drugs.