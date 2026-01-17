God Warned Us, Did You Listen?

God Warned Us, Question is did You Listen?





Matthew 13 is Jesus is warning everyone is no uncertain terms that Hell is real and he will divide all people into two groups, the saved and the unsaved, their is no third group.





The Parable of the Weeds: A Farmer planted good seed but soon enough some weeds sprouted up, Children of God and children of Satan





Matt. 13: 30 Let both grow together until the harvest: and in the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, Gather ye together first the tares, and bind them in bundles to burn them: but gather the wheat into my barn.





Jesus tells up plainly than the children of the devil will be cast into Hell at the return of Christ. When I see a big weed in my lawn?



