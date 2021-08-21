Most Christians would never dream of leaving for work without getting dressed. Yet this is exactly what happens when they fail to put on the armor of God each morning. The spirit world is just a real as the physical world and the apostle Paul based his analogy of God’s armor to that of a Roman soldier.

Each piece in the armor of God has a specific function. When combined with prayer, a Christian can call upon God to supernaturally intervene. The Devil will try to build strongholds in your life and it is your duty to cast them down and take every thought captive. Part of that duty involves living a holy life and correctly acting on the Word of God.

Victory comes when you are dressed in God’s armor, wielding the Sword of the Spirit, and using prayer as a lifeline. Put your trust in the Lord. Don’t be paralyzed by fear. God has not given you the spirit of fear; but of power, love, and a sound mind. He will only reward those that approach Him in faith.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2020/RLJ-1786.pdf

RLJ-1786 -- DECEMBER 13, 2020

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 9: Resisting Temptations

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