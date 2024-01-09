Create New Account
Rebuke to the Church of Ephesus-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 7 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published a day ago

Ephesus Was Commended for the Things They Did Right, Doctrinally. But the Single Rebuke That Jesus Had For Them--That They Had Left Their First Love [for Him]--Was So Serious That Jesus Warned Them: If They Didn't Repent of That, He Would Remove Their Candlestick Out of His Place. And, Anymore--There Is No Church at Ephesus. So, Let Us Examine Ourselves in Temple Baptist Church--That We Do Not Fail to Actively and Persistently Love the Lord Our God Who Has Ardently Loved Us First.


