Rebuke to the Church of Ephesus-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JAN 7 2024

Ephesus Was Commended for the Things They Did Right, Doctrinally. But the Single Rebuke That Jesus Had For Them--That They Had Left Their First Love [for Him]--Was So Serious That Jesus Warned Them: If They Didn't Repent of That, He Would Remove Their Candlestick Out of His Place. And, Anymore--There Is No Church at Ephesus. So, Let Us Examine Ourselves in Temple Baptist Church--That We Do Not Fail to Actively and Persistently Love the Lord Our God Who Has Ardently Loved Us First.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.