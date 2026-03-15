The Ark of Enoch: Typhonian Science of the Reset Machine

Three independent data sets…





You will hear the entire history of the Phoenix, every year it appeared and what happened…a massive corpus of sources that produces a very specific list of numbers…





You will hear from the pens of ancient writers and others of a specific belief in a cycle of world-destroying destructions that reset civilizations and you will recognize these numbers…





You will see that every one of the numbers in the first two data sets taken from hundreds of historic texts, translations, monuments and authors are found perfectly laid out in the measurements of the Ark of Enoch…known as the Great Pyramid.





Three independent data sets collide at the year of our calendar, 2040.





Virtually everything you have ever been told about the artifacts at Giza are wrong. It was built to survive a cataclysm and remain as a warning to their descendants. An Ark possessing the Science of Typhon.





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