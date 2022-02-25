© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World war 3 is coming the war between ukraine vs russia is just beginning and about earth with bible verses from the original languages english translation
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • February 25, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had accepted Jesus Christ. This video is for you about world war 3 is coming the war between ukraine vs russia is just beginning and about earth with bible verses from the original languages english translation. if you have any doubt on these topics search it all on google/microsoft bing or duckduckgo.com and you may have to scroll down or change result pages displayed below web page because you will not find the right information about these topic. In my opinion the earth has no fixed shape and it can change it's shape after a period of time and Revelation 12:16 says "But the earth helped the woman, and the earth opened its mouth, and swallowed up the water which the dragon had gushed out of his mouth" and the shape of the moons of other planets which has no life is different from the shape of the moon of the earth. Within few hours the links regarding to these topics will be given below.
LINKS:- https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Earth/, https://www.scripture4all.org/OnlineInterlinear/Hebrew_Index.htm, http://www.dukhrana.com/peshitta/index.php, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCALPys24RQ.
LINKS:- https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Earth/, https://www.scripture4all.org/OnlineInterlinear/Hebrew_Index.htm, http://www.dukhrana.com/peshitta/index.php, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCALPys24RQ.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.