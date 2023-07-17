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Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!
A great effective way to supply the human body with adequate amounts of the essential mineral known as Iodine is by supplementing with Lugols Iodine.
And this supplement has potent detox and healing effects and one thing people can often experience from it is that they feel sick which can concern people because they can belief it's a negative side effect from this supplement and maybe it is harming them negatively.
So due to this, I have made this video "Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!" to educate you fully on why this can occur, how you can massively reduce these sick feelings or even eliminate them fully.
If you want to learn all about this in great depth make sure to watch this video "Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!" from start to FINISH!
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