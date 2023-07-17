Create New Account
Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.25mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html


Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Infrared Saunas - https://amzn.to/3QnkOPf

How To Do A Coffee Enema - https://thehealthyfamilyandhome.com/detox-and-cleansing-kits/coffee-enemas/


WHY YOU NEED MEGA DOSES OF IODINE! - https://bit.ly/3BAEKqd

⁠The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERY

Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/30mnNmv

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!


A great effective way to supply the human body with adequate amounts of the essential mineral known as Iodine is by supplementing with Lugols Iodine.


And this supplement has potent detox and healing effects and one thing people can often experience from it is that they feel sick which can concern people because they can belief it's a negative side effect from this supplement and maybe it is harming them negatively.


So due to this, I have made this video "Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!" to educate you fully on why this can occur, how you can massively reduce these sick feelings or even eliminate them fully.


If you want to learn all about this in great depth make sure to watch this video "Why Lugols Iodine Is Making You Feel Sick!" from start to FINISH!


