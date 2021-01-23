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DEATH STRANDING [DC PARASITE NETWORK] | Metal Gear Solid V & FLORIDA MAQUIS - IRREEFUTABLE COROLLARY
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32 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/20/2019 to YouTube►
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PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
PART 2 of this video: https://youtu.be/mUdgehV5h5k
Disclaimer: after uploading this video to YouTube, I realized that there are very brief periods of intermittent dead air (in the portion of the video where I am speaking about memes). Censorship? Very odd coincidence - I will tie this video together to PART 2; posting shortly.
Resources:
Noam Chomsky's 5 Media Filters: https://youtu.be/34LGPIXvU5M
Florida Maquis 'Penta' Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chASSbZQJ0U
Kojima Productions Death Stranding Gallery: http://www.kojimaproductions.jp/en/death_stranding.html
PS4 site for Death Stranding: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/death-stranding-ps4/
TGS 2019 Death Stranding Gameplay (IGN): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StCQp9TD834
Konami Metal Gear Solid V webpage: https://www.konami.com/mg/mgsv/na/#
Metal Gear Solid V Synopsis: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Vocal_cord_parasite
Richard Dawkins Foundation "What is a Meme": https://www.richarddawkins.net/2014/02/whats-in-a-meme/
New York Times 1984 Article: https://www.nytimes.com/1984/01/01/nyregion/the-message-for-today-in-orwell-s-1984.html
Apple Podcasts; The Dropout: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dropout/id1449500734
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
PART 2 of this video: https://youtu.be/mUdgehV5h5k
Disclaimer: after uploading this video to YouTube, I realized that there are very brief periods of intermittent dead air (in the portion of the video where I am speaking about memes). Censorship? Very odd coincidence - I will tie this video together to PART 2; posting shortly.
Resources:
Noam Chomsky's 5 Media Filters: https://youtu.be/34LGPIXvU5M
Florida Maquis 'Penta' Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=chASSbZQJ0U
Kojima Productions Death Stranding Gallery: http://www.kojimaproductions.jp/en/death_stranding.html
PS4 site for Death Stranding: https://www.playstation.com/en-us/games/death-stranding-ps4/
TGS 2019 Death Stranding Gameplay (IGN): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StCQp9TD834
Konami Metal Gear Solid V webpage: https://www.konami.com/mg/mgsv/na/#
Metal Gear Solid V Synopsis: https://metalgear.fandom.com/wiki/Vocal_cord_parasite
Richard Dawkins Foundation "What is a Meme": https://www.richarddawkins.net/2014/02/whats-in-a-meme/
New York Times 1984 Article: https://www.nytimes.com/1984/01/01/nyregion/the-message-for-today-in-orwell-s-1984.html
Apple Podcasts; The Dropout: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-dropout/id1449500734
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