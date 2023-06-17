Golden (Turmeric) Milk

1 1/2 cups water
4 tablespoons coconut milk powder
1/4 teaspoon of turmeric
Sprinkle of monk fruit
Sprinkle of cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon coconut oil
Add all ingredients to a Saucepan over medium heat.
Whisk coconut milk powder, cinnamon, ginger, black pepper and monk fruit powder.
Add in ginger, set it on low heat and simmer for 5 minutes.
Take out the ginger slices and enjoy.
To serve cold, let the beverage cool or refrigerate.
