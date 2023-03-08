Wives killed days after giving birth by COVID Hospital Protocols says widowed fathers | Ep 64

For the first time together, two widowed fathers tell their stories side-by-side, comparing their hospital experiences, that they say led to their wives’ deaths. Matthew Cresto and Josh Hardison recount the heartbreaking inductions and interventions that forced their wives into giving birth early, administering Remdesivir and putting them on a ventilator. Christy Cresto, two and a half months after being admitted for COVID, and Nicole Hardison, 15 days after being admitted, died in the hospital in December 2021. Their husbands are seeking answers and justice on Episode 64 of “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA.”Show more





www.fightforchristy.com

Former FedsGroup Freedom: Halt the Hospital Homicide Rally

Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX

March 25th, 2023 - 10am





More hospital stories and vax injury stories at https://chbmp.org currently 695 stories submitted, 451 have been published.





Matthew Cresto is developing a searchable Medical Records Review System for Former FedsGroup Freedom, where their team of volunteers enter the data from the original medical records and the system categorizes and organizes the information in an easily searchable report so that a person doing a medical review can find the information they're looking for faster and easier.





Sign the WTP USA Petition to help make Vaccination Status Discrimination Illegal: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/petitions/health-petition.html





