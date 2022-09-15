Create New Account
Miles Exposed That CCP Is Going to Launch a Financial-Currency War, a Fully Engaged War, Europe and Us Will Wake Up but With a Big Price
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago
https://gnews.org/post/p1l9v83e3

This currency war is also the consequences of their tolerance to the CCP. Because the CCP， this evil organization is fed and raised by US and Europe, too. You need to pay the price. This is a war cannot be avoided, but in the end，this currency war will wake up US and Europe

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

