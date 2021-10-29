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Part 2 - Special Interview! Joey Babich: The Spiritual Climate of College Campuses
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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On today’s episode we will continue last week’s interview of Joey Babich, the Director of Campus Outreach for Southeast Missouri State University.

Many are investing into ministries that don’t bear any fruit. Many are giving to pastors whose congregants could not tell you the first thing about the gospel of Jesus Christ. This ministry, directed by Joey, is producing amazing yields in the harvest of the Lord, and it is raising up laborers to win souls.

Joey Babich is on the frontlines evangelizing, preaching the gospel to the lost, and discipling a generation. If you were considering giving to the Zach Drew Show this week, please send your donations to Campus Outreach instead, and direct the funds to Joey’s ministry by using this link:

https://comemphis.churchcenter.com/giving?open-in-church-center-modal

**********

If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!

Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005

You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525

Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
Keywords
christian newsevangelizecampus outreach
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Privacy Policy