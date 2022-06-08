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You’re Worth Tens of Millions. The Cabal Has Traded You Since Birth.
TruthTalkWithSteve
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106 views • June 08, 2022
Miki teaches about how we the people need to learn the truth about the BAR association and how to operate under common law and get away from maritime law which we’ve been operating under since 1871. We’re just vessels to the Cabal who’ve enslaved us since birth.

Learn the truth about why our birth certificates, loans, summons, warrants, etc. etc. are always in all CAPS.

Put your SSN with the dashes in the website to see how many times you’ve been traded. You’re worth tens of millions and aren’t even aware of it. Just click the magnifying glass to open the search bar. Put in your SSN and you’ll be shocked. www.gmeiutility.org


Connect with Miki Klann:
Www.bondsforthewin.com
https://t.me/bondsforthewin
https://youtube.com/c/OurGreatAwakening-Mciki
Www.ourgreatawakening.com
https://t.me/eyeswideopenchat


CONNECT WITH STEVE

Website: https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@stevecloward

If you like what you hear please write a 5 Star review on apple podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/truth-talk-with-steve-podcast/id1604277580
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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